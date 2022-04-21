Temperatures continue to climb, rain chances remain low

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure along the Carolinas coast has inched far enough east to allow some clouds from a Midwest front to move our way.

More clouds, but seasonably warm today

Warming trend forecast for the weekend

Little chance for rain until early next week

I’m not expecting any rain today – or over the next several days – but clouds will mix with and filter the sun today, especially during the morning hours. Even so, afternoon readings are forecast to top out in the middle 70s across the Piedmont, right about where they should be for this time of the year.

Patchy clouds and a light southerly breeze will keep overnight temperatures from dropping much below the lower 50s.

With a ridge of high pressures holding on but wrestling with a backdoor cold front to the north, Friday and the weekend may not be totally sunny, but all three days will be unseasonably warm and most likely dry with highs in the lower 80s. If the front can slip farther south – into or near the WBTV area – temperatures could run a little cooler, something we’re monitoring.

The warm weather will continue into Monday of next week, but a frontal system forecast to move in from the west may promote a band of showers - and maybe even a couple of thunderstorms - late Monday into Tuesday. Unseasonably warm 80s are expected to hold until the front slips to our east Tuesday night.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

