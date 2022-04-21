Renowned iconographer to give talk at dedication of new commissions at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Artist Kelly Latimore is quickly becoming one of the most sought after and well respected artists working in iconography worldwide. His icon, “Refugees: La Sagrada Familia,” in which the flight to Egypt is interpreted as Latinx immigrants crossing the desert, adorns the cover of Pope Francis’s book “A Stranger and You Welcomed Me.”

Articles covering his work have been featured in national magazines including Sojourners and Christian Century and in The New York Times. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Latimore started painting icons in 2010 while a member of the Common Friars, a small monastic farming community in Athens, Ohio.

Latimore’s icons often mix classic orthodox iconographic imagery with figures representing the marginalized and the oppressed among us here and now. Latimore has also created a diverse array of icons of unexpected saints such as poet Mary Oliver, congressman John Lewis, and Mr. Rogers. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Salisbury has commissioned Latimore to create two large icons for their historic worship space.

The Rev. Dr. Robert Black, Rector of St. Luke’s, explains that, “While our worship space is full of beauty, it is also the product of the times in which it was built. In particular, our stained glass windows come from an era that does not fully reflect our identity or our goal of becoming the beloved community….this gives us an impoverished sense of Biblical literacy and theological imagination. Furthermore, this lack of diversity and accuracy works against our aim of beloved community and makes our space less welcoming to many people.”

To address this, the people of St. Luke’s have commissioned seven icons in total to be installed in the church. Two, 5 feet by 7 feet icons by Latimore are the centerpiece of the project: “The Transfiguration” and “The Day of Pentecost”. Each will include figures and imagery that represent the diversity of peoples in the world, across time, space, and physical appearance.

A dedication of these icons will take place during the 10:30am worship liturgy on April 24th at St. Luke’s. Directly following worship, a reception and question and answer session with Kelly Latimore will be given in the Parish Hall. The public is invited and encouraged to attend these events.

For more information on the project, please visit www.SLS.church/bbc or call the church office at 704-633-3221. To learn more about Latimore’s work, visit www.kellylatimoreicons.com. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 131 W. Council St. in downtown Salisbury.

