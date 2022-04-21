NC DHHS Flu
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-85 South in Concord

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 85 in Concord.

According to the Concord Fire Department, the collision happened on I-85 South near exit 55.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the pedestrian was hit by a tractor-trailer near exit 55, which is the Davidson Highway ext.

The southbound lanes were closed for about two hours and reopened around 11 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine why the pedestrian was walking along the interstate.

The name of the victim has not been released.

