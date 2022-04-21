One person killed in shooting near Northlake Mall
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte.
One person was killed in a shooting around 8:23 p.m. at the 9900 block of Northlake Centre Parkway.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
