One person killed in shooting near Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte.

One person was killed in a shooting around 8:23 p.m. at the 9900 block of Northlake Centre Parkway.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.