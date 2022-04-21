NC DHHS Flu
NICU volunteers return to the hospital, holding the babies once again

The nurses held strong during the height of the pandemic, but Nurse Manager Aneisha Heath said the volunteers' absence was certainly felt.
By Morgan Newell
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - While we are still in a pandemic, things are returning to normal.

We have seen masks mandates dropped and full capacities returned. You can sit in your favorite restaurant or even enjoy a concert, but one major need just recently returned to a local hospital. It is helping the smallest patients.

“Their just love,” says Virginia Peters. “Their pure love.”

It is the time-of-day Virginia Peters looks forward to the most—rocking one of the NICU babies at the hospital. Peters volunteers at the hospital, specifically in the NICU every chance she gets. Armed with her pressed smock and pins, it’s a job she takes very seriously. Her favorite pastime for the last three years.

”I was looking for something to kind of fill my days and I’ve been given a lot of blessings in my life. And so I wanted to give something back,” says Peters.

Her love for babies brought her here to the Piedmont Medical Center, but the pandemic shut her out.

”It left a void in my life. I couldn’t come out. I couldn’t be with the babies. Or be with the people and help,” she says.

The nurses held strong during the height of the pandemic delivering top care to the babies during the height of the pandemic. But Nurse Manager Aneisha Heath the volunteers’ absence was certainly felt.

”It was a definite void. They are a part of the essential healthcare workers that we talk about every day,” says Heath.

And with these babies considered the most precious population, human touch has never been more important.

”Most of these parents cannot be here 24 hours a day. And so they can rest assured that we will care for their child and love their child and help give that human touch that they would give if they were here. And the volunteers help bridge that gap,” she says.

It is a gap Peters says she’s more than willing to rock her way into.

”I just think it’s a good thing. It makes me feel good and it helps other people,” says Peters.

