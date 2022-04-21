Homicide investigation underway near two schools in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway Thursday morning in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives were called to Riding Trail Road. That’s in the vicinity of Idlewild Farms, as well as both Albemarle Road Elementary and Albemarle Road Middle schools.

Officers said they were called shortly before 6:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person.

This morning, WBTV crews saw police vehicles blocking an entryway at Albemarle Road Elementary School.

WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton spoke to a grandmother whose grandson attends the school, and she pulled him out early because of the situation.

“It was uneasy. I will say it was uneasy,” said grandmother Audrey Hayden.

She and her grandson Tre’syiah Ingram aren’t used to seeing police near Ingram’s school, Albemarle Road Elementary.

“My school is safe here. It’s not like bad stuff going on,” said 1st grader Tre’Syiah Ingram.

They say having this kind of police activity on campus is unusual.

CMPD is conducting its homicide investigation near the school.

“My grandson, he couldn’t go outside today as far as recess,” said Hayden.

“I see helicopters, police,” added Ingram.

Officers say, when they arrived, they found a victim with apparent trauma.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I don’t feel scared because one thing about Albemarle Road Elementary – they take care of the children here,” said Hayden.

In addition to the elementary school, Albemarle Road Middle school is nearby.

CMS said neither school was delayed or closed.

CMS said both schools received this email:

“Good morning Albermarle Road Elementary School families. This is Principal Perry with some important information. The safety and security of our students and staff are important. An active Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigation is taking place on our campus today. There is no threat to our students and staff.

We will update you with further information from CMPD when it becomes available.

I want to assure you that we take the safety of your children very seriously. We appreciate your support in helping us maintain a safe learning environment at Albermarle Road Elementary

Thank you for your partnership with Albermarle Road Elementary.”

For Hayden, “I’m sure everyone around here will feel the shock, and again my heart just goes out to the family.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

