Ezzy Labell, living with Noonan Syndrome, is a happy, sweet and funny 8-month-old boy

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Ezra Gunner Labell goes by “Ezzy.” Or sometimes, “Gunny.” Either way, this almost 8-month-old Lincolnton boy is loved. He was born early at Levine Children’s and stayed in NICU for 73 days.

His mom, Sierra, wants other parents who might be wondering what’s really going on with their babies, to read ahead.

“At 20-weeks pregnant the doctors started to notice I had too much amniotic fluid called polyhydramnios,” she said. “At 28 weeks I was sent to a specialist in Concord where they determined Ezra had a fluid around the right side of his lungs. At 35 weeks, I was hospitalized because Ezra’s fluid (called plural effusion) had moved to the left side.”

“A week later, doctors found the plural effusion had shifted to his heart. A decision was made to induce. On August 13 – it was a Friday the 13th – I had been induced for over 46 hours, yet no real progress. Finally, with a C-section, Ezra was born.”

There was a plan to put in chest tubes immediately to drain the fluid so baby Ezra could breath, but it didn’t go as planned. Sierra said they couldn’t get it to drain, which resulted in Stage 3 brain damage.

“His dad had to make difficult decisions alone after his birth because at the same time Ezra was struggling, I had hemorrhaged and had to go back in for another procedure,” Sierra said. “It was really tough for all of us. I wasn’t allowed to see my baby for 48 hours, then the first time I saw him, my heart shattered. He was hooked up to so many machines, his color was bad, and he was swollen.”

Sierra held her son for the first time when he was 10 days old.

She held him the second time, at 26 days old.

The main thing though was that after he was born, doctors told Sierra that baby Ezra also had hydrops, three heart defects, and was diagnosed with hydrocephalus.

“It just didn’t make sense to us,” Sierra said. “Why so many issues with our little boy?”

At six weeks old, Sierra got that answer: a genetic test showed Ezra was living with a genetic condition called Noonan Syndrome. Sierra calls it, “a common but rare disease.”

“One baby out of every 2,000 births have Noonan Syndrome,” she said. “Even some doctors don’t know what to look for.”

Sierra requested that she send the list of Ezra’s conditions, hoping that maybe they’ll help some other parent torn apart with questions that no one can answer.

Of course. Request granted.

Here are the issues Sierra says Ezra has had since birth:

Stage 3 HIE (a type of newborn brain damage)

He appeared younger on X-rays than he was

Heart defects

Hydroceohalus

Had a stroke in his kidney

Clotting disorders

Three months on Enfaport (special formula with tryglicerides)

Hernia on his right side

Hearing loss in left ear

Slow/inefficient eater

As for physical characteristics:

Thick, low-set ears

A thickened philtrum (ridges between nose and mouth)

Small lower jaw

Loose neck skin

Nipples spaced far apart

Because of his issues, Ezra has a G-tube to eat and will have to have a brain surgery in another couple years, and then heart surgery between the ages of three and five (unless, Sierra says, he goes into heart failure before then).

“Children with Noonan Syndrome are also higher risk for certain cancers, and learning/development disabilities,” she said. “We know it’s a lot but he is a happy, sweet, funny child. I don’t know how he does it, but he’s sunshine in human form.”

The original email about Ezra came from his Aunt Lori who wrote from her home in Shelby.

“Ezra had a rough start to life,” Lori said. “Our whole family is fighting to get more information and learn about Noonan’s, and our precious Ezra. I just love this little boy so much.”

Sierra said she is thrilled Lori, and others who love him, get to share in her baby’s life. No doubt, it is a complicated one.

“The more we educate, the more we build acceptance in those with differences,” Lori and Sierra both said. “Making more people aware is a good thing.”

Welcome to #MollysKids, Ezra. A few more photos are included below.

- Molly

Ezra Gunner Labell (Family photo)

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.