Duke’s Banchero makes NBA leap after 1 year with Blue Devils

Duke forward Paolo Banchero, right, speaks as coach Mike Krzyzewski listens during a news...
Duke forward Paolo Banchero, right, speaks as coach Mike Krzyzewski listens during a news conference for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in San Francisco, Friday, March 25, 2022. Duke faces Arkansas in an Elite 8 game Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Aaron Beard (Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Duke’s Paolo Banchero is leaping to the NBA after one season as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall draft pick.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound freshman announced his decision in a social media video Wednesday, with the school saying he planned to hire an agent.

The freshman had been viewed as a likely one-and-done player even before he stepped foot on the Durham, North Carolina, campus from Seattle.

The Associated Press third-team all-American averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who reached a record 13th Final Four for now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

