Duke’s Banchero makes NBA leap after 1 year with Blue Devils
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Duke’s Paolo Banchero is leaping to the NBA after one season as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall draft pick.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound freshman announced his decision in a social media video Wednesday, with the school saying he planned to hire an agent.
The freshman had been viewed as a likely one-and-done player even before he stepped foot on the Durham, North Carolina, campus from Seattle.
The Associated Press third-team all-American averaged 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who reached a record 13th Final Four for now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)