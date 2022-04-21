DOJ now appealing ruling that struck down federal travel mask mandate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – Travelers heading to the airport Thursday or using public transportation won’t be required to wear a mask, but that could change as the Department of Justice is appealing the ruling that ended the federal mask mandate.

A federal judge ruled earlier this week that the mask mandate on planes and other forms of public transportation was unlawful.

Now, the DOJ is seeking an appeal following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that masks are still needed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here in Mecklenburg County, cases aren’t as significant as they were three months ago; however, they are still going up.

As for the appeal, this is how it will play out. On Wednesday, the DOJ notified the Florida court that issued the veto that there will be an appeal.

The appeal will then go to the Supreme Court, which will make a final decision. There currently isn’t a timeline on when that decision will be made.

Area health leaders said they are still encouraging mask-wearing on public transportation.

“It’s the boarding and deplaning and when you’re not on the plane. That’s certainly concerning, and moving through the airport with a lot of people. You can be potentially in close proximity to others,” Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County’s public health director, said. “That being said, I continue to encourage people, especially if you’re vulnerable, to continue to mask up.”

Currently, both the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and the Charlotte Area Transit System have dropped their mask requirements for riders and employees. That remains in place as of Thursday morning.

