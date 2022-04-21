Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify men who fired shots into east Charlotte apartment units

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the CMPD Crime Stoppers are working to identify two men who fired shots into apartment units in an east Charlotte complex.

The incidents happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 31 at the 59Twenty@Monroe apartment complex.

“This was over the course of four to five hours during the morning so 1 a.m. to about 5 a.m.,” explained Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Surveillance footage shows two separate incidents where shots were fired in the complex. The surveillance videos show people firing multiple shots from handguns.

“In this video, we see two suspects shoot multiple rounds into an occupied dwelling,” said Smith. “It’s very dangerous, very dangerous and very disturbing.”

Smith said it’s unclear who was targeted by the shooters and while no one was hurt, innocent people in the apartment units could have been hit by the bullets.

The detective said police have responded to multiple calls for shots fired into apartment units in the complex.

“Way too many calls out here referencing shooting into an occupied dwelling,” noted Smith.

He said police believe one of the shooters has a nickname, ‘Top’.

“It could be very important because if somebody knows this individual or knows that name, or even have heard that name before, then we want to hear from you,” said Smith.

The detective said police have ramped up patrols in the area, but need help from the community to prevent crime.

“You look at these videos. If you can anybody in those videos, we ask that you give us a call and also we want you to know that this was not a random act and we want you to, if you have a dispute with someone don’t let the gun be the first thing that you reach for to try to resolve it,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the shootings at is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

