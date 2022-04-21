Mooresville house fire displaces four

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Four people were displaced following a house fire in Mooresville early Thursday morning.

According to Mooresville EMS, the call came in around 5:50 a.m. for the fire on Oak Ridge Farm Highway near Pineridge Drive.

Crews said the fire was under control in about one hour and 15 minutes. No injuries were reported, they added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.