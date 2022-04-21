Advertisement

Construction starts on 12-story, $166 million tower near Bank of America Stadium

Aspen Heights Partners, a developer out of Austin, Texas, plans to build close to 400 townhomes at the corner of South Mint and West Morehead streets. The site is located close to Bank of America Stadium.(RENDERING COURTESY OF ASPEN HEIGHTS PARTNERS)
By Gordon Rago
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Construction started this month on a 12-story, $166 million residential tower in the shadow of Bank of America Stadium. Developer Aspen Heights Partners plans to build 393 one- and two-bedroom townhome and apartment units with a five-story parking deck.

The development of the high-profile site near Interstate 277 follows a decision last year by Charlotte City Council to rezone the nearby 55-acre Pipe and Foundry site. It paved the way for additional development, including the possibility of a new stadium, as well as retail, hotels and restaurants.

A company with ties to the Austin-based Aspen Heights recently closed on six parcels totaling roughly 1.4 acres around 315 W. Morehead St. The company paid $16.25 million, according to Mecklenburg County property records.

There are six existing buildings on-site, all of which have been vacant “for some time,” and will be demolished, a spokeswoman for Aspen Heights told The Charlotte Observer in an email.

The building will include a fifth-floor courtyard and swimming pool, according to Aspen Heights, a sky lounge with views of uptown and fitness center. Leasing is expected to begin in the fall of 2023.

The site is about a half-mile from the LYNX blue line light rail Carson stop. It’s also near where Chicago developer Riverside Investment and Development plans to build a $750 million project at 1111 S. Tryon.

Riverside’s project will include a 42-story glass office tower along with two apartment towers, one at 38 stories and another standing 30 stories.

Copyright 2022 The Charlotte Observer. All rights reserved.

