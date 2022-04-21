Construction starts on 12-story, $166 million tower near Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Construction started this month on a 12-story, $166 million residential tower in the shadow of Bank of America Stadium. Developer Aspen Heights Partners plans to build 393 one- and two-bedroom townhome and apartment units with a five-story parking deck.

The development of the high-profile site near Interstate 277 follows a decision last year by Charlotte City Council to rezone the nearby 55-acre Pipe and Foundry site. It paved the way for additional development, including the possibility of a new stadium, as well as retail, hotels and restaurants.

A company with ties to the Austin-based Aspen Heights recently closed on six parcels totaling roughly 1.4 acres around 315 W. Morehead St. The company paid $16.25 million, according to Mecklenburg County property records.

There are six existing buildings on-site, all of which have been vacant “for some time,” and will be demolished, a spokeswoman for Aspen Heights told The Charlotte Observer in an email.

The building will include a fifth-floor courtyard and swimming pool, according to Aspen Heights, a sky lounge with views of uptown and fitness center. Leasing is expected to begin in the fall of 2023.

The site is about a half-mile from the LYNX blue line light rail Carson stop. It’s also near where Chicago developer Riverside Investment and Development plans to build a $750 million project at 1111 S. Tryon.

Riverside’s project will include a 42-story glass office tower along with two apartment towers, one at 38 stories and another standing 30 stories.

