Concord Police searching for suspect that robbed two banks

Concord bank robbery suspect
Concord bank robbery suspect(Concord PD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect that robbed two banks in one day.

On Thursday at 1:53 p.m., the suspect entered Truist Bank at 5145 Poplar Tent Road NW in Concord and presented the teller with a note that said he had a weapon. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The unidentified Black male is described as age 20-30, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet-tall and around 160-180 pounds

At 2:56 p.m., the same suspect entered the Bank OZK at 660 Penny Lane NE, presenting a similar note from Truist Bank and also left with an undisclosed amount of cash. This time, he was wearing a black Vans jacket, a grey mask and a black North Face beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000 or (704) 93-CRIME to remain anonymous.

