Chief: Violent crime in Salisbury shows 22% drop in first quarter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes told the City Council meeting this week that violent crime is down overall by 22% in the first quarter of 2022.

One of the most significant reductions from 2021 was the number of shootings into occupied dwellings. That number is down 60% from last year. A 43% reduction in the number of assaults with deadly weapons was also reported, along with a 23% drop in shots fired calls.

Three homicides have been reported in Salisbury this year, according to the presentation, that’s one fewer than the number reported at this time last year. The most recent homicide occurred on March 26 when a woman was killed in her Ludwick Avenue home.

Chief Stokes says the crime rate in Salisbury could return to levels not seen since before the pandemic began.

“We’re starting to get back to where we were in 2018 and I fully expect this to continue in that trend,” Stokes told council.

Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander gave a lot of credit for the decrease to partnerships formed years ago between Salisbury Police and federal agencies.

“Partnerships with the ATF, the SBI, and Homeland Security, all of those agencies and we worked with our sheriff’s department,” Alexander said. “That got us a lot of getting to know who the big players were and incarcerating them through the federal program.”

Other local initiatives, like the Cease Fire project supported by the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, also are credited.

“I was happy to be in-person at the city council meeting to hear Chief Stokes presentation,” said Gemale Black, president of the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP. “While violent crime is lower now compared to the previous period, we must still take that proactive approach to keep it low. This includes sharing information and getting everyone involved to cease fire through the Salisbury Cease Fire initiative, continuing to educate about gun safety, and hosting community engagement opportunities with law enforcement to continue to build community relationships. It will take all us, law enforcement and residents, working together to keep crime at an all time low.”

But that seemingly good news of fewer instances of violent crime is getting mixed reactions from local residents.

“To be a neighborhood girl, I went to West Rowan, I grew up in this neighborhood, it means so much, it means like maybe we’re getting a little bit back that we’ve lost,” said Tara Burleyson.

“I feel like it’s worse this year,” said Lori Seals. “I don’t know that that statement is true, I don’t see anything written on paper but in my opinion right now, it’s terrible right now.”

Not all of the numbers in the presentation were encouraging. Motor vehicle theft was up 36% over the same period last year, and larcenies from motor vehicles was up by 13%.

