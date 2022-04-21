Chester Police Department mourns the loss of officer

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Dewayne Harbison, according to their Facebook page.

Harbison died on April 18 and the department says he was very excited when given the opportunity to become a police officer.

“He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and colleagues,” the Facebook post said. “The big smile that he would give, would light up a room. Rest well brother, we will take the Watch from here.”

No details about Harbison’s cause of death were released at this time.

