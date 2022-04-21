Candidates for Charlotte City Council gather for town hall event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few members of the Charlotte City Council and some candidates vying to get on the council attended a town hall meeting Wednesday night in the Plaza-Shamrock community.

The event was dubbed ‘The People’s Town Hall’ and it was organized by Project B.O.L.T., an organization that works to improve the quality of life for underserved individuals, as well as the Mecklenburg Council of Elders.

The event was held at the Plaza Road Pre-K & ASEP building off Anderson Street in northeast Charlotte.

For approximately two hours, the local politicians took turns speaking about issues that matter to them and the concerns raised by voters who attended the town hall. Several topics were discussed including jobs that pay a living wage, economic development, and the funding of grassroots community organizations.

Reginald Drakeford, a Charlotte voter at the town hall, took notes throughout the event, jotting down remarks from the candidates in a notepad. He said he hopes to hold the politicians accountable.

“I can remind them that you said, ‘this’ on April 20th, 2022,” said Drakeford with a smile after the event.

Other voters who spoke to WBTV explained why they wanted to attend the town hall.

“I wanted to make sure my voice was heard and put some fire up under these people that come to our community all the time seeking our vote,” said Charlotte resident Orrin Jackson.

Maria Macon, founder and executive director of Mecklenburg Council of Elders, spoke about the need to vote for candidates who will best serve the community.

“We gotta stope voting for people because they’re handsome or they sound good or they look approachable. We have to vote for the issues that most affect us,” said Macon.

She said the issue that concerns her the most is safety. Drakeford said he is most concerned about equity and Jackson said his top concern is gentrification.

The panel of candidates included some fresh faces as well as politicians who have held office in Charlotte for several years.

“With the familiar faces, the question needs to be asked, ‘What have you done for me lately?’. With the new faces, ‘What are the new ideas?’” noted Macon.

Gemini Boyd, CEO of Project B.O.L.T., helped organize the event and said he is hopeful that more people will attend future town halls.

“You wonder why your communities are being gentrified. You wonder why commercial real estate is being gentrified,” said Boyd. “It’s not your national elections. It’s not your state elections. It’s your local elections that affect you.”

Boyd has more town halls for local political races planned for Saturday, April 30 from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Both events will be held at the Plaza Road Pre-K & ASEP building located at 1000 Anderson Street in Charlotte.

Primary elections will be held Tuesday, May 17.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.