Warming trend to continue through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning started out very chilly, but we’re going to be in for a warming trend for the rest of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant

Thursday: Partly cloudy, mild

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer

We have a major warm up on the way for the end of week and through the weekend. For the rest of Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight will not be as cold. We’ll stay partly cloudy and dry; lows will range from the lower 40s in the mountains to upper 40s across the piedmont.

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build across the southeast through the end of the weekend. For Friday expect mostly sunny and warmer conditions with highs in the low 80s.

Quiet, dry weather will continue on Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the low-to-mid 80s.

On Monday and Tuesday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers, but otherwise expect partly-cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

