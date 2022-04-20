NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Warming trend to continue through the weekend

Wednesday afternoon highs will range into the high 60s before warming even more later this week.
High temperatures will reach the mid 80s by the end of the week.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning started out very chilly, but we’re going to be in for a warming trend for the rest of the week.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant
  • Thursday: Partly cloudy, mild
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer

We have a major warm up on the way for the end of week and through the weekend. For the rest of Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight will not be as cold. We’ll stay partly cloudy and dry; lows will range from the lower 40s in the mountains to upper 40s across the piedmont.

Wednesday's hourly temperatures.
Wednesday's hourly temperatures.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build across the southeast through the end of the weekend. For Friday expect mostly sunny and warmer conditions with highs in the low 80s.

Quiet, dry weather will continue on Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Afternoon highs will climb into the low-to-mid 80s.

On Monday and Tuesday there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers, but otherwise expect partly-cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Charlotte High School must forfeit all games from the 2021 football season. JEFF SINER...
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games
Highway patrol troopers are searching for a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run...
Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Charlotte man
North Charlotte homicide
One person killed in shooting near Northlake Mall
The collision happened on Mallard Creek Road.
Elementary student ran into stopped car at bus stop in north Charlotte
Chasity Leigh Hearne, 30, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after a joint...
Rowan woman, already a convicted felon, faces long list of charges for drugs, failing to make court appearances

Latest News

The car wash forecast for the next four days is green for go.
Warm-up continues, minimal chances for rain until next week
Warm-up continues, minimal chances for rain until next week
There are more clouds around Charlotte and the WBTV area, but enough sunshine to boost...
Temperatures continue to climb, rain chances remain low
Temperatures continue to climb, rain chances remain low
7 Day Forecast Weather
Warmer temperatures ahead, with scattered rain next Tuesday