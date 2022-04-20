Warmer temperatures ahead, with scattered rain next Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will be on the increase tonight, with chilly overnight low temperatures in the 40s. Thursday will feature some passing clouds through the day, with afternoon high temperatures warming into the mid-70s for the piedmont, and upper 60s in the mountains. 80s return for Friday and the weekend, with dry conditions.

Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies, with overnight low temperatures in the 40s.

Next Four Days Weather (WBTV)

The warming trend continues for Thursday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and high temperatures in the mid-70s. The NC mountains will have highs in the upper 60s.

The warm-up really gets going for Friday and the weekend, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s, and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures look to warm into the mid-80s for Monday, with high temperatures around 80 degrees for Tuesday, and lower 70s for next Wednesday. There will be a chance for scattered rain and a few storms on Tuesday, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas.

Enjoy the comfortable weather while we have it!

