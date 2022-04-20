NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Victoria’s Secret gets first male ambassador

Victoria's Secret makes history with its first male ambassador.
Victoria's Secret makes history with its first male ambassador.(Source: Instagram/darrenbarnet/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Victoria’s Secret brand has its first male ambassador.

Darren Barnet, an actor and producer best known for his role in the Netflix series, “Never Have I Ever,” will promote Pink’s gender-free collection and participate in the launch of its fleece shirt jacket.

Barnet will also be part of the company’s Mental Health Awareness Month events, including an Instagram live conversation.

The company said this move is part of its overall focus on inclusivity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Charlotte High School must forfeit all games from the 2021 football season. JEFF SINER...
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games
Highway patrol troopers are searching for a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run...
Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Charlotte man
North Charlotte homicide
One person killed in shooting near Northlake Mall
The collision happened on Mallard Creek Road.
Elementary student ran into stopped car at bus stop in north Charlotte
Chasity Leigh Hearne, 30, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after a joint...
Rowan woman, already a convicted felon, faces long list of charges for drugs, failing to make court appearances

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL football player Daryle Lamonica speaks at a news conference as part of the...
Former Raiders QB Daryle Lamonica dies at age 80
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics
Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset and worried about the new mask policies.
COVID: Parents of unvaccinated children upset about new mask rules
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting...
CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases