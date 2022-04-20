NC DHHS Flu
Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Charlotte man

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities continue to search for the vehicle they said was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Easter Sunday on the Interstate 485 Outer Loop.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the three-vehicle crash happened on I-485 Outer Loop near mile marker 12 at 8:49 a.m.

The suspect vehicle, believed to be a 2011-2012 gray Honda Accord, collided into the back of another vehicle and then swerved into the next lane, sideswiping a “trike style motorcycle” and causing it to run off the road and strike a concreted bridge wall, troopers said.

After hitting the bridge wall, the motorcycle overturned several times and struck the median cables. According to the highway patrol, the driver was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest in the grassy median.

The vehicle that was struck from behind by the suspect vehicle moved to the right shoulder, while the Honda Accord continued south on I-485 Outer, authorities said.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to CMC Main and died during emergency surgery, according to the NCSHP. He was identified as 40-year-old Cedric Latrone Jacobs, of Charlotte.

A Be On The Lookout notice has been issued for the gray Honda Accord. Troopers said the front bumper is missing completely and it had a Honda of Concord front license plate on its front bumper and may be local to the region.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the highway patrol’s Mecklenburg County office at (980) 224-6070.

