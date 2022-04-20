NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina opening Salisbury location

New location is on Airport Road
Second Harvest serves 24 counties, including Rowan and the surrounding counties of Cabarrus and...
Second Harvest serves 24 counties, including Rowan and the surrounding counties of Cabarrus and Stanly.(Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina will host the grand opening of a new branch location in Salisbury on Wednesday morning.

Food Lion donated $1 million dollars toward purchase of the branch. The Cannon Foundation, the Gene Haas Foundation, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC have provided funds to assist with the construction of a large freezer onsite.

As part of Feeding America, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina serves 24 counties in North and South Carolina, including Rowan and the surrounding counties of Cabarrus and Stanly.

This new branch, located at 385 Airport Road, will allow better accessibility for the 130+ partner agencies that the food bank serves in those counties.

Following brief Grand Opening comments, there will be a large volunteer packing event taking place that will include groups from Food Lion, Novant, Atrium and other companies in the Salisbury area.

In FY2020-2021, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina distributed over 82 million pounds of food and household items to over 950 hunger feeding agencies including emergency pantries, soup kitchens, senior programs, shelters and low-income daycares.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Charlotte High School must forfeit all games from the 2021 football season. JEFF SINER...
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games
Highway patrol troopers are searching for a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run...
Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Charlotte man
North Charlotte homicide
One person killed in shooting near Northlake Mall
The collision happened on Mallard Creek Road.
Elementary student ran into stopped car at bus stop in north Charlotte
Chasity Leigh Hearne, 30, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after a joint...
Rowan woman, already a convicted felon, faces long list of charges for drugs, failing to make court appearances

Latest News

Rita Underwood (R), Mental Health nurse manager; Kathryn Johansson, Mental Health inpatient...
Salisbury VA Mental Health Team eases burden on veterans, family members suffering from Dementia
Kelly Latimore (second from right) visits St. Luke's to discuss the commissioning of the icons
Renowned iconographer to give talk at dedication of new commissions at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, downtown Salisbury
A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work
CMPD Animal Care and Control is asking the public to consider pet adoption.
CMPD Animal Care and Control waving, reducing many fees to encourage pet adoption
According to the National Association of Home Builders, wholesale prices for home building...
Habitat for Humanity weathers pandemic, supply chain issues to help Charlotte residents get affordable housing