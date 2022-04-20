Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina opening Salisbury location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina will host the grand opening of a new branch location in Salisbury on Wednesday morning.

Food Lion donated $1 million dollars toward purchase of the branch. The Cannon Foundation, the Gene Haas Foundation, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC have provided funds to assist with the construction of a large freezer onsite.

As part of Feeding America, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina serves 24 counties in North and South Carolina, including Rowan and the surrounding counties of Cabarrus and Stanly.

This new branch, located at 385 Airport Road, will allow better accessibility for the 130+ partner agencies that the food bank serves in those counties.

Following brief Grand Opening comments, there will be a large volunteer packing event taking place that will include groups from Food Lion, Novant, Atrium and other companies in the Salisbury area.

In FY2020-2021, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina distributed over 82 million pounds of food and household items to over 950 hunger feeding agencies including emergency pantries, soup kitchens, senior programs, shelters and low-income daycares.

