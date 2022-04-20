Rowan woman, already a convicted felon, faces long list of charges for drugs, failing to make court appearances

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A convicted felon in Rowan County is now facing a long list of new charges.

On Tuesday, Chasity Leigh Hearne, 30, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after a joint narcotics investigation which included the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), Salisbury Police Department, and the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI).

Deputies say the investigation began in January of 2022 when Hearne allegedly sold a trafficking amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine to an undercover detective with the SIU. During the course of the investigation, authorities were made aware that Hearne had failed to appear in court on previous trafficking in methamphetamine charges stemming from a 2021 investigation and had numerous orders for arrest.

Hearne was located Tuesday night at at 113 Crawford Street in Salisbury, and taken into custody without incident.

Hearne is a convicted felon with numerous convictions including the following:

- - sell schedule (1) controlled substance

- - felony possession schedule (2) controlled substance

- - possession of drug paraphernalia

- - solicitation prostitution

- - felony possession schedule (1) controlled substance

Hearne was brought before the Rowan County Magistrate where she received a $165,000 secured bond for her outstanding OFA’s and new charges stemming from the latest investigation.

