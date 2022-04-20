NC DHHS Flu
Pfizer: COVID-19 shots for kids younger than 5 may be ready by June

Last year, Pfizer and BioNTech had a vaccine for younger children, but officials there weren't happy with the result from two doses and started testing a third dose.(PFIZER via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT
(CNN) - The COVID-19 vaccine may be available for children younger than 5 years old by this summer.

Pfizer said the shots could be ready by June if the Food and Drug Administration gives its authorization.

The drug maker’s CEO said the FDA has been involved in parts of the process.

Last year, Pfizer and BioNTech had a vaccine for younger children, but officials there weren’t happy with the result from two doses and started testing a possible third dose.

However, the FDA wanted to begin the process for emergency use authorization, so the request was submitted for the two doses.

In February, the FDA said it wanted more data from the third vaccine trial as it moves forward with emergency use authorization.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

