Owner of popular Iredell County zoo responds to USDA inspection, PETA criticism

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The owner of a popular zoo in Iredell County is speaking out after a recent USDA inspection of his facility found several infractions that the inspector said could endanger animals. Scottie Brown is the owner of Zootastic and also an Iredell County Commissioner. He says he and his staff care greatly for their animals.

Zootastic is one of Iredell County’s largest attractions.

“We had about 3-400,000 people last year,” owner Scottie Brown said.

And as the largest private zoo in the state, the owner says Zootastic is the frequent target of inspectors from the USDA.

“We’ve got about a thousand head of animals here and we’re inspected more than any other zoo in the United States,” Brown added. “They want to find problems, and I hate to say it like that, but they’re not coming here not to find a problem. In 14 years I think we’ve had about 14 infractions but we’ve been inspected I don’t know how many times and not had any, nobody cares about that, they just want to hear about the bad things.”

And an inspection from last month highlighted several infractions, including:

- lack of follow-through and documentation of delivery of medications and treatments prescribed for the animals

- unlocked doors in the encounter area and the enclosures of the animals contained were not locked

- failing to document purchase or disposal of at least a dozen animals

- young howler monkey observed hugging a live electric cord connected to a heating pad

- A black and white ruffed lemur, a De Brazza’s monkey and a capuchin with frost bite injuries. The lemur’s hand was injured, the De Brazza’s and capuchin suffered the loss of their tail tips.

- suspected black mold in an enclosure area

“We’re not perfect,” Brown said. “Now we do try for perfect and I tell people if I didn’t try for perfect it would be different. We shoot for 110%, we get about 95.”

“It’s in our best interest to present these animals in a healthy fashion,” said General Manager Mike Newman. “We want to show these animals to the best of our ability, take care of them to the best of our ability. We have a love for animals down here that goes a step above and beyond most other people. We’ve dedicated our lives to actually taking care of these animals and all so it’s in our best interest to present these animals in the best possible way that we can.”

Newman says the animals at Zootastic are healthy and well-cared for.

“We make our living down here from presenting animals for people that otherwise would have no opportunity to see these animals in the wild,” Newman added. “Most animals in zoos actually exceed normal life expectancy for animals of the same species in the wild.”

But PETA, the worldwide animal advocacy group has criticized Zootastic for years, urging people to stay away from what it calls a “seedy roadside zoo.”

“Zootastic Park has failed to provide animals with even the most basic protection from the elements, causing them to suffer from frostbite in below-freezing weather,” said Michelle Sinnott. “PETA is calling on everyone to stay away from seedy roadside zoos like this one, which needs to send these neglected animals to reputable facilities where they can get the care they need.”

“We’re not a roadside zoo. We’re the largest private zoo in the Carolinas, I just laugh when they say that,” Brown added.

Brown says that he has nothing to hide and hopes those with concerns about how the animals are treated here, will come to see for themselves.

“I tell everybody, you should come here once. If you find a negative part I’ll be glad to give you your money back and I’ll take my time to give you a personal tour,” Brown said. “You know we’re pretty proud of what we do here.”

