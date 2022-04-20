NC DHHS Flu
One person killed after fuel truck issue in Clover, S.C.

According to police, the man was pulled underneath the vehicle.
One person was killed after an issue with a fuel truck.
One person was killed after an issue with a fuel truck.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed near a construction site Wednesday morning after an issue occurred with his truck.

Per the Clover Police Department, the person had been delivering diesel fuel to the site when the apparent issue prompted him to get out of the vehicle and attempt to fix it.

While he was out of truck, he was pulled underneath the vehicle and killed.

Police say no fuel leaked into the area.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

