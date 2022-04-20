One person killed after fuel truck issue in Clover, S.C.

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed near a construction site Wednesday morning after an issue occurred with his truck.

Per the Clover Police Department, the person had been delivering diesel fuel to the site when the apparent issue prompted him to get out of the vehicle and attempt to fix it.

While he was out of truck, he was pulled underneath the vehicle and killed.

Police say no fuel leaked into the area.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

Related: Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Charlotte man

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.