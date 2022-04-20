NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Morganton firefighter with five decades of service laid to rest

John Stroup served his local community for more than 50 years as a firefighter.
John Stroup had been the fire chief at Salem Fire and Rescue in Morganton.
By Ron Lee
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends said goodbye this afternoon to a man who had dedicated over 50 years to the fire department.

John Stroup was a chief at the Salem Fire and Rescue. He suffered a heart attack on the job and passed shortly after.

“If you talked with people around here, he was a friend, a mentor to many, many firefighters,” Karyn Yaussy said.

The Bible speaks of a time for each season. A time to laugh, a time to cry. In Morganton, it was time to mourn.

“He was dedicated to his community,” Charles Autarey told WBTV’s Ron Lee. “He was a true servant.”

Autarey served with Stroup for part of those 50 years. He said John was a kind man, a family man, and a stickler in the department.

“[Stroup] literally taught thousands of firefighters how to drive fire trucks and pump engines,” he said.

Stroup’s career started in 1972 when his father’s barn caught fire. First responders arrived to put down the fire and keep other structures from burning. That ignited a spark in John, prompting him to join the department.

“John and one of his friends decided to join the fire department, and he did that on his 18th birthday,” Autarey said.

At the service, memories were shared and beautiful words were spoken. But none so poignant as Stroup’s daughter talking about her father’s legacy.

“He was the same way about serving and going out of his way for anyone,” she said. “That was his passion and his purpose.”

Stroup was going to be presented with the Order of the Guardian this Friday - the highest honor presented by the State Fire Marshall’s Office. Now, it will be given to his family posthumously.

“There’s no better way in my mind how to leave this world then to be called home doing what you love doing,” said Yaussy.

The procession stopped at Stroup’s firehouse. It was his one last call before being sent home.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work
According to the Concord Fire Department, the collision happened on I-85 South near exit 55.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-85 South in Concord
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all games from the 2021 football season. JEFF SINER...
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games
Apartment prices are skyrocketing across Charlotte.
Renters in Charlotte apartments facing steep hikes in price for renewal
North Charlotte homicide
One person killed in shooting near Northlake Mall

Latest News

Homicide Markland Drive
CMPD investigating 3rd homicide in past 24 hours
CMPD continues to investigate a homicide in the parking lot of Wendy's in north Charlotte.
‘This is not a game’: Community reacts to recent homicides; event planned for moms who’ve lost kids to violence
Rock Hill volunteers return to NICU
Rock Hill volunteers return to NICU
Homicide investigation underway near two schools in east Charlotte
Charlotte woman turns 112-years-old
Charlotte woman turns 112-years-old