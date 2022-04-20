Meck County declares three-year anniversary of UNC Charlotte mass shooting a “Day of Remembrance”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Commissioners announced that April 30, 2022, will be honored in a “Day of Remembrance” for the two UNC Charlotte students who were shot and killed on campus in 2019.

Riley Howell, 21, and Ellis Reed Parlier, 19, lost their lives during a mass shooting on campus that left four others injured. April 30 will mark three years since the horrific attack.

The declaration presented at the commissioner’s meeting honors and recognizes the heroes and victims of the shooting. It allows residents and students to pay tribute to the people who were lost and bring awareness to gun violence in the community.

The gunman pleaded guilty in 2019.

