NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Meck County declares three-year anniversary of UNC Charlotte mass shooting a “Day of Remembrance”

Riley Howell, 21, and Ellis Reed Parlier, 19, lost their lives during a mass shooting on campus that left four others injured.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Commissioners announced that April 30, 2022, will be honored in a “Day of Remembrance” for the two UNC Charlotte students who were shot and killed on campus in 2019.

Riley Howell, 21, and Ellis Reed Parlier, 19, lost their lives during a mass shooting on campus that left four others injured. April 30 will mark three years since the horrific attack.

The declaration presented at the commissioner’s meeting honors and recognizes the heroes and victims of the shooting. It allows residents and students to pay tribute to the people who were lost and bring awareness to gun violence in the community.

The gunman pleaded guilty in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway patrol troopers are searching for a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run...
Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Charlotte man
The collision happened on Mallard Creek Road.
Elementary student ran into stopped car at bus stop in north Charlotte
Chasity Leigh Hearne, 30, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after a joint...
Rowan woman, already a convicted felon, faces long list of charges for drugs, failing to make court appearances
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all games from the 2021 football season. JEFF SINER...
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Hunter kills rare white turkey at national recreation area

Latest News

Detectives from the CMPD Crime Stoppers are working to identify two men who fired shots into...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify men who fired shots into east Charlotte apartment units
A few members of the Charlotte City Council and some candidates vying to get on the council...
Candidates for Charlotte City Council gather for town hall event
Chester Police mourn the loss of Dewayne Harbison
Chester Police Department mourns the loss of officer
The shooting took place shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday night in a restaurant parking lot near...
CMPD investigating homicide near Northlake Mall
Concord bank robbery suspect
Concord Police searching for suspect that robbed two banks