A lot of work ahead for new Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo

For the first time since he was hired, new Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo chatted with the media on Tuesday.(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday was day two of the Carolina Panthers offseason workouts and for the first time since he was hired, new Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo chatted with the media.

Among the topic discussed was quarterback of course and if you are a member of Keep Pounding Nation, you might not like the answer to the question “who is the starting QB for the Panthers?”

The answer from McAdoo, Sam Darnold.

“Sam is our starting quarterback, yes,” said McAdoo. “Sam was one of the people that intrigued me to the job. I do think Sam has some magic in his game. I think he has some athleticism to him. We’ve been working the last few days here to get up to speed on offense and he’s shown flashes of being a good player in this league. Working together, hopefully we can get that to show up more consistently.”

Coach McAdoo has a lot to do to get this offense turned around.  The Panthers had the 3rd worst overall offense in the NFL in 2021, but coach feels this unit not far from improving.

“It’s not a tear down for me by any stretch of the imagination,” said coach. “We have good players here. The foundation is there. When we go on the field, we just have to ask the players to do what they do best.”

And what might be best for this version on the Panthers with so many questions at quarterback is to run the ball more. McAdoo is know as a coach that likes to throw the ball, but here in Carolina with the current personnel, a power running game may be the answer to get this offense back on track.

“Whether we spread out or play with a full back or we play with multiple tight ends, I think it’s important that you have a physical, heavy handed play style in this league. You need to run the football and you need to run the football on your own terms.”

It’s only April and the Panthers don’t play their first regular season game until September, so it will be a while before we know what this offense will really look like... even at the quarterback position.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

