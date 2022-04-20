Legion Brewing announces grand opening of new west Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The newest Legion Brewing location in Charlotte will be opening to the public on May 2.

Known for its Juicy Jay IPA, the new brewery located at 2013 West Morehead Street will be 25,000 square feet with a 4,000-square-foot taproom and 4,000 square-foot courtyard beer garden.

A unique feature of the new taproom is that the brewing equipment that begins the brewing process is right behind the bar, so guests will have an open window into the production facility to watch the brewing take place.

“The entire Legion team has been looking forward to this day for a while,” said Phil Buchy, owner and CEO of Legion Brewing. “I’m excited to finally share our West Morehead taproom with the local community. This is a fast-growing, evolving part of town and such a great tailgating spot for our football and soccer team fans.”

Legion West Morehead will also offer a unique chef-driven menu with a focus on international street foods—tacos al pastor, schwarma, gyros and more, served on house-made tortillas and pita bread

The Legion team started producing beer at the new location in Fall 2021, but the taproom build-out was delayed due to several COVID-related setbacks

With a 100,000-barrel capacity, the new world-class facility provides the ability for the brewing company to meet increased commercial demand, to supply beer to their three Charlotte-area taprooms, and to fuel Legion’s future growth ambition.

Legion’s original Plaza Midwood brewery will continue to be the testing facility for new innovations and seasonal offerings.

“We like to say that for all things we do, we take global inspiration and deliver it in a location,” Buchy added. “And while this facility is primarily production-focused, the taproom menu and beer garden really standout and will offer a different experience for guests than our Plaza Midwood and SouthPark locations.”

Legion West Morehead will be open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

