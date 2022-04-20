NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Legion Brewing announces grand opening of new west Charlotte location

A unique feature of the new taproom is that the brewing equipment that begins the brewing process is right behind the bar.
A unique feature of the new taproom is that the brewing equipment that begins the brewing process is right behind the bar.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The newest Legion Brewing location in Charlotte will be opening to the public on May 2.

Known for its Juicy Jay IPA, the new brewery located at 2013 West Morehead Street will be 25,000 square feet with a 4,000-square-foot taproom and 4,000 square-foot courtyard beer garden.

A unique feature of the new taproom is that the brewing equipment that begins the brewing process is right behind the bar, so guests will have an open window into the production facility to watch the brewing take place.

“The entire Legion team has been looking forward to this day for a while,” said Phil Buchy, owner and CEO of Legion Brewing. “I’m excited to finally share our West Morehead taproom with the local community. This is a fast-growing, evolving part of town and such a great tailgating spot for our football and soccer team fans.”

Legion West Morehead will also offer a unique chef-driven menu with a focus on international street foods—tacos al pastor, schwarma, gyros and more, served on house-made tortillas and pita bread

The Legion team started producing beer at the new location in Fall 2021, but the taproom build-out was delayed due to several COVID-related setbacks

With a 100,000-barrel capacity, the new world-class facility provides the ability for the brewing company to meet increased commercial demand, to supply beer to their three Charlotte-area taprooms, and to fuel Legion’s future growth ambition.

Legion’s original Plaza Midwood brewery will continue to be the testing facility for new innovations and seasonal offerings.

“We like to say that for all things we do, we take global inspiration and deliver it in a location,” Buchy added. “And while this facility is primarily production-focused, the taproom menu and beer garden really standout and will offer a different experience for guests than our Plaza Midwood and SouthPark locations.”

Legion West Morehead will be open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work
According to the Concord Fire Department, the collision happened on I-85 South near exit 55.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-85 South in Concord
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all games from the 2021 football season. JEFF SINER...
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games
Daryl Procunier was checked into the ICU and is now facing $28,000 in medical bills. A new law...
Patient stuck with $28,000 hospital charge searching for billing errors and inflated costs to drive price down
Apartment prices are skyrocketing across Charlotte.
Renters in Charlotte apartments facing steep hikes in price for renewal

Latest News

Haley Odessa Godshall, left, and Daisy Renee Bare, right, were both served indictments Thursday...
Two charged after child dies from fentanyl overdose in Long View, police say
In arrest order, Jewayne Price, 22, Marquise Robinson, 20, and Amari Smith, 21.
Third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect arrested
This event is organized by Rowan native and North Rowan grad Joel Smith.
MINI Meet this weekend at the N.C. Transportation Museum
Catawba College Biology, Chemistry, Environment and Sustainability, and Psychology students...
Catawba College students bring home research awards
Groundbreaking is expected in the third quarter of 2022 and a potential completion in 2023.
Crow Holdings Industrial planning spec building in Salisbury