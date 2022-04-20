Frost Advisory tonight, yet a warming trend is on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Frost Advisories have been issued across the piedmont and foothills overnight into Wednesday morning, with low temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 30s. Parts of the NC mountains are under a Freeze Warning, where temperatures will cool at or below freezing. Warmer afternoon temperatures are on the way, with lower 80s by Friday and the weekend.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings in effect overnight into Wednesday morning.

Mostly sunny and pleasant Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s.

Highs in the low to mid 80s Friday through early next week.

Frost Advisories are in effect for the piedmont, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 30s. The NC mountains are under a Freeze Warning, where temperatures will cool to around 30 degrees, under mostly clear skies. So make sure you protect any sensitive vegetation.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with high temperatures warming into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The NC mountains will be cool and sunny, with highs in the upper 50s.

Frost/Freeze Issues Tonight (WBTV)

The warming trend continues for Thursday, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and high temperatures in the mid-70s.

The warm-up really gets going for Friday and the weekend, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s. Temperatures look to warm into the mid-80s by early next week.

Rain chances look minimal this week, with a few spotty rain showers confined to the NC mountains on Friday. Weather data hints that the next best chance for scattered rain may not return until next Tuesday, April 26th.

Enjoy the pleasant stretch of weather!

