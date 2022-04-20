Elementary student ran into stopped car at bus stop in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second-grade student ran into a stopped car while waiting for the bus Wednesday morning in north Charlotte, officials said. Originally, reports said it was a hit-and-run but that was not the case.

The student ran into a stopped car near the intersection of Caroline Lilly Lane and Mill Cove circle.

CMS officials said the student was not injured.

