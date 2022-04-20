Family demands justice after teen is killed in gas station shooting

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened last Thursday, April 14, at a Mint Hill gas station.

An 18-year-old girl was killed.

The family of Jayla Barrett told WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton, that they’re trying to be strong for one another.

As police continue to investigate, they’re pressing for answers and fighting for justice.

For Barrett’s cousin Khalila Sicard, “Jayla’s like the life of the party. She’s very goofy like a clown, always making everyone laugh.”

That’s how Sicard would like to remember Barrett.

We’re told the 18-year-old was a senior at Commonwealth High School, who loved basketball and football.

A light, who loved her family.

“She always made sure her mom and sister were straight and were taken care of, she’s big on family,” said Sicard.

Police say, less than a week ago, they were called to the gas station at the intersections of Albemarle and Wilgrove Mint Hill Roads.

Detectives said it appears there was a fight between Barrett and the suspect, who’s a juvenile and whose name isn’t being released, and Barrett was shot and killed.

Barrett’s sister Kyla Barrett said she’s trying to look beyond Barrett’s death to send a message: “Guns do need to be put down in situations, everybody could be able to talk things out.”

Barrett’s family tells WBTV this has brought them together, especially in their fight for truth and justice.

“I want whoever did this to be accountable of it and make sure we do get justice for her because this is an ongoing thing, we see young kids die every day,” said Kyla Barrett.

“This is a situation, unfortunately, many families deal with, and it shouldn’t be that way,” said Sicard.

CMPD assisted in the initial call. In March, they said overall gunshot cases are on the rise in 2022.

Mint Hill Police tell WBTV they continue to investigate what happened Thursday.

Police say the shooting doesn’t appear to be random, and no arrests or charges have been made.

