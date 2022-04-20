NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Family demands justice after teen is killed in gas station shooting

Jayla Barrett was killed in a shooting last week at a Mint Hill gas station.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened last Thursday, April 14, at a Mint Hill gas station.

An 18-year-old girl was killed.

The family of Jayla Barrett told WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton, that they’re trying to be strong for one another.

As police continue to investigate, they’re pressing for answers and fighting for justice.

For Barrett’s cousin Khalila Sicard, “Jayla’s like the life of the party. She’s very goofy like a clown, always making everyone laugh.”

That’s how Sicard would like to remember Barrett.

We’re told the 18-year-old was a senior at Commonwealth High School, who loved basketball and football.

A light, who loved her family.

“She always made sure her mom and sister were straight and were taken care of, she’s big on family,” said Sicard.

Police say, less than a week ago, they were called to the gas station at the intersections of Albemarle and Wilgrove Mint Hill Roads.

Detectives said it appears there was a fight between Barrett and the suspect, who’s a juvenile and whose name isn’t being released, and Barrett was shot and killed.

Barrett’s sister Kyla Barrett said she’s trying to look beyond Barrett’s death to send a message: “Guns do need to be put down in situations, everybody could be able to talk things out.”

Barrett’s family tells WBTV this has brought them together, especially in their fight for truth and justice.

“I want whoever did this to be accountable of it and make sure we do get justice for her because this is an ongoing thing, we see young kids die every day,” said Kyla Barrett.

“This is a situation, unfortunately, many families deal with, and it shouldn’t be that way,” said Sicard.

CMPD assisted in the initial call. In March, they said overall gunshot cases are on the rise in 2022.

Mint Hill Police tell WBTV they continue to investigate what happened Thursday.

Police say the shooting doesn’t appear to be random, and no arrests or charges have been made.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work
According to the Concord Fire Department, the collision happened on I-85 South near exit 55.
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-85 South in Concord
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all games from the 2021 football season. JEFF SINER...
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games
Apartment prices are skyrocketing across Charlotte.
Renters in Charlotte apartments facing steep hikes in price for renewal
North Charlotte homicide
One person killed in shooting near Northlake Mall

Latest News

Homicide Markland Drive
CMPD investigating 3rd homicide in past 24 hours
CMPD continues to investigate a homicide in the parking lot of Wendy's in north Charlotte.
‘This is not a game’: Community reacts to recent homicides; event planned for moms who’ve lost kids to violence
Rock Hill volunteers return to NICU
Rock Hill volunteers return to NICU
Homicide investigation underway near two schools in east Charlotte
Charlotte woman turns 112-years-old
Charlotte woman turns 112-years-old