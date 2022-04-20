NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Couple spends just $500 on their wedding

The couple says they didn’t want to start their marriage up to their necks in debt. (CNN, YT, KIARA BRK, TIKTOK, KIARABRK)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:39 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A California couple exchanged vows while making sure not to spend over $500 on their wedding.

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough’s big day had all the hallmarks of a typical wedding: feeding each other cake, tossing the bouquet and dancing the night away.

But when the couple said “I do,” they also said “I don’t” to spending thousands on the wedding.

“We kept it under $500,” Kiara Brokenbrough said.

The average cost for a wedding these days is $28,000.

The bride’s dress alone can cost a fortune but not Kiara Brokenbrough’s dress, which only cost $47. Ordered online, it arrived at her door like an ordinary package.

The wedding location, which was beside a highway above Los Angeles, cost the couple $0.

As for the reception at a nearby restaurant-lounge, family and friends paid for themselves. Some chipped in for the cake and flowers, and Kiara Brokenbrough’s mother paid for their honeymoon.

The couple says they didn’t want to start their marriage up to their necks in debt. Kiara Brokenbrough is a social media manager, and Joel Brokenbrough is a high school coach.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Charlotte High School must forfeit all games from the 2021 football season. JEFF SINER...
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games
Highway patrol troopers are searching for a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run...
Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Charlotte man
North Charlotte homicide
One person killed in shooting near Northlake Mall
The collision happened on Mallard Creek Road.
Elementary student ran into stopped car at bus stop in north Charlotte
Chasity Leigh Hearne, 30, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after a joint...
Rowan woman, already a convicted felon, faces long list of charges for drugs, failing to make court appearances

Latest News

President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday,...
Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics
Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset and worried about the new mask policies.
COVID: Parents of unvaccinated children upset about new mask rules
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting...
CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases
A California man has been charged with making a terrorist threat to the president of a...
California man charged with making terrorist threat to president of Wisconsin school board