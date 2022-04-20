Cooler Wednesday ahead of a big warm-up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is now firmly in control of our weather and will hold strong right through the upcoming weekend.

Still a little on the cool side today

Big warm-up kicks in starting Thursday

Little chance for rain until early next week

As a result, rain chances will remain low and temperatures will trend upward over the next several days.

Sunshine today will mix with a few high clouds, and after a chilly start, afternoon readings will push into the upper 60s. That’s still a little below average for this time of the year. Under partly cloudy skies, tonight won’t be quite as cold as recent nights with lows in the 40s area-wide.

Plenty of sunshine again today for #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, through there will be a few more clouds around (especially in the mountains). Afternoon readings will still run a little cool, but still, closer to 70°, so much warmer than the past 2 days! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/NYHqenHLII — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 20, 2022

Partly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 70s. Looking ahead, Friday and the weekend may not be totally sunny, but all three days will be unseasonably warm and most likely dry with highs in the low to mid-80s. The warm weather will continue into Monday of next week, but a frontal system forecast to move in from the west may trigger a couple of showers late Monday into early Tuesday.

A nice warm-up will kick in around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area later in the week & the weekend looks dry & very warm....get ready to make outdoor plans! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/jhs65MQH7H — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 20, 2022

