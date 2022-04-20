NC DHHS Flu
Cooler Wednesday ahead of a big warm-up

Rain chances will remain low and temperatures will trend upward over the next several days.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is now firmly in control of our weather and will hold strong right through the upcoming weekend.

  • Still a little on the cool side today
  • Big warm-up kicks in starting Thursday
  • Little chance for rain until early next week

As a result, rain chances will remain low and temperatures will trend upward over the next several days.

Sunshine today will mix with a few high clouds, and after a chilly start, afternoon readings will push into the upper 60s. That’s still a little below average for this time of the year. Under partly cloudy skies, tonight won’t be quite as cold as recent nights with lows in the 40s area-wide.

Partly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 70s. Looking ahead, Friday and the weekend may not be totally sunny, but all three days will be unseasonably warm and most likely dry with highs in the low to mid-80s. The warm weather will continue into Monday of next week, but a frontal system forecast to move in from the west may trigger a couple of showers late Monday into early Tuesday.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

