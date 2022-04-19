NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman runs out of gas, charged after police find 229 pounds of marijuana in car

Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Catherine Mardesich, 54, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.(Action News 5/MPD)
By WMC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A woman is facing drug charges after police found her vehicle unattended Sunday with hundreds of pounds of marijuana inside.

According to Memphis Police Department, Catherine Mardesich, 54, abandoned a Chevrolet Suburban on Interstate 55 in a lane of traffic due to the vehicle running out of gas.

Officers responded to the area after getting reports that someone struck the vehicle.

While officers were on the scene, Mardesich returned to the vehicle. Police told her the car was going to be inventoried and towed. That’s when officers say she told them they could not go inside the vehicle.

During the search, officers discovered 229 pounds of marijuana in multiple boxes and a duffel bag; there was also a large sum of money inside the vehicle, according to police.

Mardesich is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board members voted publicly to terminate superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract after...
CMS board fires superintendent Winston
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility
WBTV digital executive producer Andrew Barnett passed away Friday at the age of 31
“A gentle soul”: WBTV mourns the loss of digital executive producer Andrew Barnett
Four people died in a house fire in Davie County Monday afternoon.
Four dead, including two children, in Davie County house fire
The shooting happened on Ridge Avenue near Crosby St.
Two shot in Salisbury on Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
Chief Robert J. Contee III of Metropolitan Police Department said the slain intruder's motive...
Police: Motive of intruder at Peruvian ambassador's residence unclear
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win
William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused...
Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz...
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war