NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two shot in Salisbury on Tuesday afternoon

The shooting happened on Ridge Avenue near Crosby St.
The shooting happened on Ridge Avenue near Crosby St.(David Beaver-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating after two people were shot on Tuesday afternoon. The injuries are not life threatening, according to police.

The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Ridge Avenue near Crosby Street. Witnesses said that someone inside a car that was driving on Ridge Avenue fired shots at a group of people standing in front of a house. The shots struck two people.

According to police, two people were dropped off at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the legs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Charlotte High School must forfeit all games from the 2021 football season. JEFF SINER...
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games
Highway patrol troopers are searching for a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run...
Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Charlotte man
North Charlotte homicide
One person killed in shooting near Northlake Mall
The collision happened on Mallard Creek Road.
Elementary student ran into stopped car at bus stop in north Charlotte
Chasity Leigh Hearne, 30, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after a joint...
Rowan woman, already a convicted felon, faces long list of charges for drugs, failing to make court appearances

Latest News

Rita Underwood (R), Mental Health nurse manager; Kathryn Johansson, Mental Health inpatient...
Salisbury VA Mental Health Team eases burden on veterans, family members suffering from Dementia
Kelly Latimore (second from right) visits St. Luke's to discuss the commissioning of the icons
Renowned iconographer to give talk at dedication of new commissions at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, downtown Salisbury
A Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara. The location in Gastonia will close June 15.
Chick-fil-A closing a store in Charlotte region, leaving over 110 people out of work
CMPD Animal Care and Control is asking the public to consider pet adoption.
CMPD Animal Care and Control waving, reducing many fees to encourage pet adoption
According to the National Association of Home Builders, wholesale prices for home building...
Habitat for Humanity weathers pandemic, supply chain issues to help Charlotte residents get affordable housing