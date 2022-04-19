Two shot in Salisbury on Tuesday afternoon

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating after two people were shot on Tuesday afternoon. The injuries are not life threatening, according to police.

The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. on Ridge Avenue near Crosby Street. Witnesses said that someone inside a car that was driving on Ridge Avenue fired shots at a group of people standing in front of a house. The shots struck two people.

According to police, two people were dropped off at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the legs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

