Rowan-Cabarrus Community College brings back in-person STEM Open House event

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From RCCC: Rowan-Cabarrus Community College invites the community to enjoy an array of exciting, interactive displays and experiments as it resumes its popular STEM Open House in person after canceling the event for the past two years due to COVID-19.

The event will be held Thursday, April 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the College’s facilities at the North Carolina Research Campus, including the state-of-the-art Advanced Technology Center which houses engineering and other high-tech programs. There is no cost to participate, and the public is invited.

Engaging, hands-on exhibits will make this an evening of fun for all ages. Exhibits will be designed by departments across the College to stimulate the curiosity of children and adults alike, and visitors may be surprised to learn some of the STEM-related facets of everyday life.

The College’s engineering department will showcase 3D printing, electronics, automation systems, robotics and more. The chemistry and life sciences departments will offer fascinating hands-on lab activities such as burning ice, oxidizing gummy worms, and exploring blood typing. The math department will show how common games feature concepts such as precision, pattern recognition, strategy, and probability.

Public safety departments, including criminal justice, EMS and fire protection, will feature activities such as Virtual Reality (VR) impaired vision, and visitors can visit a display by the Kannapolis Police Department and check out a Kannapolis Fire Department firetruck.

The College’s nursing programs will highlight topics such as sleep health in exhibits featuring student research projects.

The STEM Open House is part of the N.C. Science Festival, a month-long celebration across the state intended to bring science to life for people of all ages. The Rowan-Cabarrus event is one of hundreds planned across the state during April to showcase science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The North Carolina Science Festival, founded in 2010 by Morehead Planetarium & Science Center, is the first statewide science festival in the United States. Celebrating its 12th anniversary this year, the festival continues to highlight the economic, educational and cultural impact of science in North Carolina.

“There are hundreds of thousands of job vacancies in STEM-related industries, yet many people are not aware of the opportunities and fields that exist,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Bringing STEM to life for the community helps bring awareness to the many avenues that can lead to fulfilling, high-paying jobs.”

The STEM Open House will be held at the College’s Advanced Technology Center and North Carolina Research Campus facility, located on Biotechnology Lane in Kannapolis. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

