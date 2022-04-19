NC DHHS Flu
Repeat offender headed to prison after conviction on several charges

Darryl Eugene Turner will serve at least 103 months in prison.
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Darryl Eugene Turner of Charlotte was convicted last week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking/entering a trailer, two counts of felony larceny, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle.

According to the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office, Turner admitted his status as a habitual felon and the presiding judge sentenced him to a minimum of 103 months to a maximum of 136 months in prison.

On September 18, 2020, a victim observed his stolen vehicle driving through a parking lot. He followed his vehicle and found Turner to be the driver. Turner fled but was located by officers with the Salisbury Police Department. In January 2021, officers with the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department responded to a larceny call and determined items from a storage unit had been stolen. Officers also noticed a damaged gate that led to the back of a business. Officers were advised a van had been stolen. On February 19, 2021, officers with the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department received information that someone had broken into a construction trailer. Officers obtained security camera footage and noticed the suspect vehicle matched the description of a van that had been recently stolen. Officers observed the van and was able to identify the driver as Turner.

Turner had previously been convicted of felony larceny after breaking and/or entering, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Greene, Tiffany Cheek, and Barrett Poppler, along with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the Salisbury Police Department, the Rockwell Police Department, and the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department in “removing these repeat offenders from our community with lengthy prison sentences.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

