Panthers linebacker arrested last week in Texas on assault charges, report says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Damien Wilson, one of the Panthers’ newest offseason acquisitions, was arrested on assault charges in Texas last week for allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.

The Panthers signed Wilson, who was last with the Jacksonville Jaguars, in free agency last month to a two-year, $6.9 million deal. Toby Shook, Wilson’s attorney, declined to comment to the Observer until he saw an incident report.

But Shook disputed the allegations that led to his arrest by the Frisco Police Department and told the Dallas Morning News that his client did not commit any type of assault.

According to the report, Wilson’s ex-girlfriend alleges that Wilson showed up drunk to her apartment after she broke up with him. She told the Dallas Morning News that Wilson damaged her patio, her laptop and threatened to kill her with a tire iron.

She also alleges that Wilson choked her friend and ran her over with his car. Wilson was later arrested. This wasn’t Wilson’s first incident with police. He was arrested in 2017 after a woman said he backed his pickup truck into her and threatened a man with a rifle, according to the report.

A grand jury declined to indict him. The Panthers would be the fourth team Wilson has played for in eight years. He was drafted by Dallas, and also played for Kansas City and Jacksonville.

A spokesperson for the Panthers said they were aware of Wilson’s arrest, but declined to comment further citing a pending legal matter. Carolina’s offseason program officially began on Monday when players were in Bank of America Stadium to lift weights for voluntary workouts.

Wilson was among the players in attendance. Find more sports news, plus coverage from Sports Illustrated. Wilson is the second Panthers player to be arrested this offseason. Wide receiver Shi Smith was charged in Union County, S.C., last month and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of drugs and speeding, after police found 49 grams of marijuana on him.

At the league’s owners’ meetings last month, Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he’d let the facts of the case play out before passing judgment. The NFL could choose to discipline both players if they find they violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

