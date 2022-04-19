NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One killed after shooter opens fire on two on porch in Lancaster, S.C.

A deputy was checking property a little after 8:30 p.m. and heard gunshots back toward the city of Lancaster.
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Lancaster home Monday night.
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Lancaster home Monday night.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Two men were sitting on the porch of a Lancaster County house Monday night when another man got out of a car and opened fire, killing one, authorities said.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was checking property a little after 8:30 p.m. and heard gunshots back toward the city of Lancaster.

The deputy went to a home on 9th Street, where he found a 37-year-old man on the ground outside at the right rear corner of the residence, law enforcement said.

Investigators said the victim appeared to have been shot multiple times and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation indicates the victim and another man were on the front porch when a car pulled up. A shooter got out of the vehicle and fired at the two on the porch, who ran around the right side of the home.

The victim was shot and fell, while the other man escaped without injury, authorities said. Other adults were inside the home at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time and no arrests have been made.

“Investigators do not believe this was a random act or that there is any continuing danger to the community related to this shooting,” a release stated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board members voted publicly to terminate superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract after...
CMS board fires superintendent Winston
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility
WBTV digital executive producer Andrew Barnett passed away Friday at the age of 31
“A gentle soul”: WBTV mourns the loss of digital executive producer Andrew Barnett
Four people died in a house fire in Davie County Monday afternoon.
Four dead, including two children, in Davie County house fire
The shooting happened on Ridge Avenue near Crosby St.
Two shot in Salisbury on Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

Officers said almost half of these guns are being stolen in residential areas and about...
‘Secure your firearms’: Guns stolen from vehicles up 12% from 2021, according to CMPD
Augustus Sol Invictus speaks to his attorney B.J. Barrowclough Tuesday during his trial in York.
Invictus, the former Senate, president candidate from Florida, not guilty in SC trial
Chasity Leigh Hearne, 30, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after a joint...
Rowan woman, already a convicted felon, faces long list of charges for drugs, failing to make court appearances
Invictus, the former Senate, president candidate from Florida, not guilty in SC trial
Highway patrol troopers are searching for a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run...
Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Charlotte man