One killed after shooter opens fire on two on porch in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Two men were sitting on the porch of a Lancaster County house Monday night when another man got out of a car and opened fire, killing one, authorities said.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was checking property a little after 8:30 p.m. and heard gunshots back toward the city of Lancaster.

The deputy went to a home on 9th Street, where he found a 37-year-old man on the ground outside at the right rear corner of the residence, law enforcement said.

Investigators said the victim appeared to have been shot multiple times and was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

According to the sheriff’s office, the preliminary investigation indicates the victim and another man were on the front porch when a car pulled up. A shooter got out of the vehicle and fired at the two on the porch, who ran around the right side of the home.

The victim was shot and fell, while the other man escaped without injury, authorities said. Other adults were inside the home at the time, but no other injuries were reported.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time and no arrests have been made.

“Investigators do not believe this was a random act or that there is any continuing danger to the community related to this shooting,” a release stated.

