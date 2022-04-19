Mint Hill complex leaves apartment untreated, despite water leaks and mold

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - One Mint Hill woman is outraged about the lack of maintenance work she has received from her apartment complex, despite reporting issues such as water leaks and mold on her ceiling.

She reached out to WBTV after claiming that for months, the property management has not addressed the problems.

“I’ve been calling, nobody has came out to check on my ceiling,” Trenae Dickerson said.

The single mother has been dealing with the issue since February.

Mold lines have appeared on her kitchen ceiling from what she said is a water leak.

“It leaks not only when it rains outside, but it leaks when someone uses their bathroom, so I can’t tell you what type of water it is, but I can tell you it’s not sanitary,” Dickerson said. “When it really started raining, I noticed the bubbling in the wall.”

The leaking water has not only caused mold, but stained her cabinets as well.

“It’s turning different colors,” she said. “I’m not wiping this off because you guys should have had this fixed, and if you see the mold is growing spores off of the ceiling. This is not an overnight issue, this has been going on.”

Dickerson told WBTV she has called, visited the office multiple times, and sent emails about the issue, but to no avail.

“The water runs so bad I think it was stuck in the ceiling somewhere near the wiring because I can’t use those outlets,” she said.

She also said the water leak in her apartment caused her lights to start smoking when she turned them on. Within the last few weeks, the property manager and maintenance workers came into her apartment to check the issue, but have not yet fixed the issues.

“The property manager along with the maintenance guy came in here while it was smoking and tried to say it was me,” she said. “I’m tired of complaining, there’s nothing being done. No one is coming out. I have children and I’m scared they’re going to get sick.”

WBTV called the leasing office at Stoney Trace Apartments Monday morning, and Dickerson did get an email from the assistant property manager about someone coming out to paint and look at her ceiling.

