NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man says lucky mistake led him to $1M prize

Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on...
Josh Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on his mother’s house. The rest he plans to put away for retirement.(Iowa Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (Gray News) – A man in Iowa said a ticket-printing mistake was a happy accident that led to his $1 million Mega Millions win.

Josh Buster said when he asked for five easy-pick plays for Friday’s drawing, the clerk initially just printed one play from the lottery terminal, according to the Iowa Lottery.

The clerk then printed four more plays on a separate ticket.

“I feel like that changed the numbers that I would have gotten if he had put them all on one instead of making that mistake,” Buster said.

Buster, a restaurant prep chef, realized he had won big early Saturday.

“I got up to go to work early in the morning. I opened up the lottery app and scanned my tickets,” he recalled. “I always keep my tickets in the console of my car. And I scanned it in the car and freaked out and ran back inside.”

Buster said he was having trouble believing what he was seeing, so he double-checked the winning lottery numbers online.

He claimed his prize Monday at Iowa Lottery headquarters.

Buster said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay off his car and the mortgage on his mother’s house. The rest he plans to put away for retirement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Board members voted publicly to terminate superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract after...
CMS board fires superintendent Winston
The announcement came Tuesday, April 19, after nearly two years since renderings of the $800...
Panthers terminating agreement with city of Rock Hill for new facility
WBTV digital executive producer Andrew Barnett passed away Friday at the age of 31
“A gentle soul”: WBTV mourns the loss of digital executive producer Andrew Barnett
Four people died in a house fire in Davie County Monday afternoon.
Four dead, including two children, in Davie County house fire
The shooting happened on Ridge Avenue near Crosby St.
Two shot in Salisbury on Tuesday afternoon

Latest News

U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
Chief Robert J. Contee III of Metropolitan Police Department said the slain intruder's motive...
Police: Motive of intruder at Peruvian ambassador's residence unclear
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win
William Husel sits during his trial Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Husel is accused...
Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball in his men's quarterfinal match against Hubert Hurkacz...
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war