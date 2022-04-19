NC DHHS Flu
Lawsuit: Mecklenburg Co. jail officials tried to falsify records after teen’s apparent suicide in cell

The complaint states that authorities discovered a handwritten note after the teen was found dead in his cell from the apparent suicide.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The mother of a 17-year-old who died by apparent suicide inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center claims in a lawsuit that jail staff failed to properly check on the teen despite him being on suicide alert.

The federal complaint, filed April 15 on behalf of plaintiff Adrianna Blackwell, states that on Nov. 21, 2020, corrections staff failed to conduct timely “tours” of the wing of the jail where the teen, identified in court documents as D.W., was housed.

“Instead, on-duty corrections staff members falsified public records to suggest that they had checked on D.W.’s wellbeing at proper intervals when in fact they had not,” the complaint states.

Court records state D.W. was initially arrested by Rockingham County officials on Nov. 5, 2020, and had a subsequent two-week stay at a juvenile detention facility operated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, located in Alexander County, before his transfer to Mecklenburg County.

The complaint states that authorities discovered a handwritten note after the teen was found dead in his cell from the apparent suicide. D.W. wrote “tell my family I’m sorry,” followed by the acronym IICSARNKM.

According to court documents, the acronym was for a rap lyric that said “If I commit suicide then a real n---- killed me.”

“On the day of his death, jailers provided D.W. with all the tools to live out the rap lyrics,” the plaintiff alleges in the lawsuit.

Upon his transfer, D.W. was placed on suicide alert at the time, instead of the “more stringent suicide watch,” court documents state.

The complaint alleges that the teen was placed in a cell with multiple furnishings, metal grating in the ceiling, bed sheets and a writing utensil, despite being placed on suicide alert.

Following the discovery of the teen’s body, Mecklenburg County jail employees falsified records to make it appear that D.W. had been observed within the required 10-minute intervals, court records state.

The suit names employees from Mecklenburg and Rockingham counties as defendants, including Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

“Defendant McFadden owed a duty to the care of D.W. in the design and construction of the Mecklenburg County cell in which D.W. was placed,” court documents state. “McFadden owed a duty of care owing from his role as the Sheriff of Mecklenburg County.”

A spokesperson with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said the department does not comment on matters pending in any court of law.

It comes after state investigators issued a report detailing overcrowding and understaffing, calling the jail “unsafe.”

Jail officials submitted a correction plan to N.C. health leaders following the issuing of the report.

