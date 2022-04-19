Landis man convicted to at least 90 months prison on drug charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Kenneth Wayne Gabriel of Landis was convicted last week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of two counts of felony trafficking in opium/heroin, felony conspiracy to sell/deliver a schedule II and III controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and felony conspiracy to possess a controlled substance in jail.

According to a press release from the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office, Gabriel admitted his status as a habitual felon and the presiding judge sentenced him to a minimum of 90 months to a maximum of 120 months in prison, along with a concurrent sentence of a minimum of 70 months to a maximum of 93 months in prison and a $50,000 fine.

On June 26, 2019, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received information of possible narcotics in the jail. During the investigation, detectives were able to intercept recorded jail phone calls between Gabriel and another individual on ways to send drugs into the jail. On September 1, 2020, an individual working in an undercover capacity for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office purchased approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine from Gabriel in exchange for $400.00.

On November 14, 2020, an officer with the Rockwell Police Department observed a vehicle in a parking lot. Gabriel was located in the driver’s seat and appeared to be impaired. Officers located over 10 grams of Fentanyl. On February 12, 2001, an officer with the Salisbury Police Department responded to Marshall’s on Faith Road. Gabriel was in the driver’s seat and an officer observed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Officers located a blue bag attached to his belt that contained cocaine. A black box located in the vehicle also contained cocaine. Officers located methamphetamine in his pants.

Gabriel had previously been convicted of felony breaking and/or entering, felony possession of stolen goods, felony hit/run failure to stop for personal injury, among other convictions.

