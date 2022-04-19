NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long...
The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It may take the post office a little longer to deliver your small packages.

The United States Postal Service announced Monday it is updating its first-class delivery standards, but the service is not getting faster.

Instead, the USPS will add one to two days on the delivery of nearly a third of its first class small packages.

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.

They even say about 4% of customers may see their packages get delivered a day earlier.

The postal service also plans to change its priority mail delivery, but this time it is dropping the additional day it added in 2020.

The slightly faster service will only be for mail delivered over its ground network.

The new changes take effect May 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway patrol troopers are searching for a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run...
Troopers search for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed Charlotte man
The collision happened on Mallard Creek Road.
Elementary student ran into stopped car at bus stop in north Charlotte
Chasity Leigh Hearne, 30, was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office after a joint...
Rowan woman, already a convicted felon, faces long list of charges for drugs, failing to make court appearances
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all games from the 2021 football season. JEFF SINER...
West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games
Officials with the U.S. Forest Service report a hunter got a rare white turkey at the Land...
Hunter kills rare white turkey at national recreation area

Latest News

New Mexico workplace safety regulators issued the maximum possible fine of nearly $137,000...
Hollywood Minute: 'Rust' production company fined over shooting; New 'Fast and Furious' gets title
The CDC said it will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine if a mandate...
Medical experts discuss risks of traveling without a mask
Russian forces are tightening the noose around the defenders holed up in a mammoth steel plant...
Ukraine officials plead for help as fighting intensifies in Mariupol
An Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive painkillers that led to multiple hospital patient...
Ohio doctor found not guilty in overdose deaths of former patients
Ladarius Davis-Hughes, 21, is charged with five felonies after police say he crashed his car on...
Father flips car in crash, flees without son, police say