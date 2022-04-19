Hurley Park bedecked in blue pinwheels for Child Abuse Awareness Month

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and to get in the spirit, Hurley Park in Salisbury was decorated with blue pinwheels.

The Salisbury Police Department in partnership with Family Crisis Council, Delta Xi Omega Chapter- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and Salisbury-Rowan NAACP placed blue pinwheels to bring awareness to the local commitment to prevent child abuse.

According to Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina, pinwheel gardens represent the effort to focus on community activities that support families and public policies that prioritize prevention right from the start to make sure child abuse and neglect never occur.

Pinwheels are used to help educate communities about the importance of supporting children and families. Shining in the sun, the pinwheel is reflective of the bright future all children deserve and our belief that getting it right early is less costly than trying to fix it later.

