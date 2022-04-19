Frosty cold tonight, nice warming trend will follow
Afternoon readings will run well below average today, only getting back to the lower 60s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure building into the Carolinas will promote sunshine today followed by clear skies tonight.
- Sunshine and a chilly breeze today
- Cold 30s / Frost Advisory tonight
- Nice warming trend later in the week
The only concern for the rest of the week comes tonight into early Wednesday morning when frost will likely form in many neighborhoods. Overnight lows will drop back deep into the 30s, so be prepared one last time to cover up your tender plants.
More sunshine Wednesday will push us back to near 70 degrees and middle 70s are forecast for Thursday. Looking ahead, Friday and the weekend may not be totally sunny, but all three days will be warm and most likely dry with highs in the low to mid-80s. The warm, dry weather most likely will continue into Monday of next week before shower chances begin to ramp up next Tuesday.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
