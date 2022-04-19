Family, friends push for answers one year after Concord woman’s disappearance

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - It was one year ago that anyone saw or heard from Concord mom Jordan Smith.

Over 365 days, Smith’s family has hoped someone would come forward with information or answers.

Monday night, they felt her loss together and also are looking ahead to the future in always remembering her - no matter where she is now and what might have happened - came up with a way to remember her eternally.

Jordan Smith’s family planted a tree with special meaning (Submitted photo)

Smith’s family planted a tree with special meaning. It gives joy to her mom when these past 12 months have been a nightmare. The weeping cherry tree was planted Monday night in front of Smith’s bedroom.

“She complained all the years that she lived here about how hot it gets because the sun really beats down the front of the house,” Tracie Barbee, Smith’s mother, said. April 18, 2021 was the last time anyone saw Smith in the Cabarrus County area. Monday night, candles were lit, tears were shed and hugs were given as questions still surround her disappearance.

Related: Vigil held for missing Concord woman

“Angry, I’m very angry. She seems to don’t matter but as you can see, she does matter. So, this is just a way to kind of push forward, bring all these people together, make sure they know that I love them and I thank them and hopefully get some attention that law enforcement will go, ‘OK, this woman’s not going away.’ I’m not going away until I bring my daughter home,” Barbee said.

It’s Smith’s singing voice that brings a smile to her mother’s face. It’s also motivation to find the mom, daughter and sister.

“I’m going to bring her home one way or the other regardless of what that means,” Barbee said. “I will bring her home.”

Barbee added that she wants to become an advocate for other families who have loved ones missing.

Previously, Concord police said they’ve investigated leads in Concord, Kannapolis, Salisbury, and Charlotte, but still have no answers.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.