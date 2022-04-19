NC DHHS Flu
Duke’s Williams entering NBA draft after sophomore season

Duke forward Mark Williams had 8 blocks in a victory over NC State on Saturday
Duke forward Mark Williams had 8 blocks in a victory over NC State on Saturday(WBTV)
By Aaron Beard (Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT
Duke big man Mark Williams is entering the NBA draft. The 7-foot-1, 242-pound sophomore announced his decision in a social media video Monday evening.

Williams is ranked as the No. 18 draft prospect by ESPN.

He was a finalist for national defensive player of the year. Williams averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds, and ranked 12th nationally with 2.82 blocks per game.

Williams also shot 70.4 percent through two college seasons and improved at the foul line.

Williams started all 39 games for Duke last season, helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

