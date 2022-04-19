CMS launching 2022 Expanded Learning Programming in June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will launch its 2022 Expanded Learning Programming in June.

According to district officials, these programming opportunities provide additional and much-needed learning and teaching support for students during June, July and August.

“Each day, CMS students are learning to be leaders in a technologically savvy and globally competitive world. But often, a learning gap exists from the end of one school year to the start of the next. This is where expanded, or in some cases, extended learning opportunities play a role,” a news release stated.

According to CMS, the Expanded Learning Programs for 2022 are:

Read to Achieve Summer Camp – Rising third and fourth graders who are below grade level in literacy can participate. The district’s contracted vendor, University Instruction LLC, Public Consulting Group (PCG) will operate this program. Dates: June 20 through July 31; Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bridge/Accelerator Camp – Rising ninth-graders needing support as they transition into high school can participate. Focus areas will include Math 1 preparation, career and workforce development and social-emotional well-being. A physical enrichment component is also included. Dates: June 27 through July 29; Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The camp will be held at West Charlotte HS, Northwest School of the Arts; West Mecklenburg HS, Garinger HS, Rocky River HS, Julius L. Chambers HS, Harding University HS and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy.

English Learner (EL) Elementary Newcomer Language Program – This program will focus on intensive language development in English Language Arts and Math for rising third through fifth-grade novice and newcomer English Learners with an opportunity to incorporate art, movement, and technology. Students will explore, play, and engage in rigorous content that is aligned with core curriculum topics and themes to prepare them for the upcoming school year. Dates: June 20 through July 21; Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Locations: Idlewild Elementary, Newell Elementary and South Pine Academy.

English Learner (EL) Secondary Newcomer Language Program – A four-week EL program for novice, newly enrolled students rising to grades sixth through 12th. This program will support content and language development to prevent summer loss and support students with being prepared for better success in the upcoming school year. Students will participate in sessions with certified EL teachers as well as complete personalized self-paced tasks. Dates: June 20 through July 21; Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locations: Garinger HS, Julius L. Chambers HS and Harding University HS.

High School Graduate on Time – This provides seniors an opportunity to complete their course requirements and graduate at the end of the summer program. Dates: June 13 through Aug. 3; Monday through Thursday onsite or virtual.

High School Credit Recovery – Any high school student may obtain one unit of new coursework or two units of recovered coursework to offset any failed core content course. June 13 through Aug. 3; Monday through Thursday onsite or virtual.

Free transportation and free breakfast and lunch will be provided for all programs except High School Graduate on Time and High School Credit Recovery, the news release stated.

Registration for all expanded learning programs will occur at the individual school. Parents interested in exploring any of these programs for their student(s) should contact their school directly.

